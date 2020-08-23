Richard H. Ruston

Richard proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the US Army. He moved from Racine to Silver City, New Mexico in 1978 where he was a master Mason, employed by Adobe Bricks for a number of years and self employed as a General Contractor for 20 years, until his retirement in 2007. He built his own adobe home where he enjoyed spending time with his friends who were his “second family.” He was a member of Christ Church United Methodist. He enjoyed woodworking, trains, and riding motorcycles. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and held a special place in his heart for his numerous cats and dogs over the years.