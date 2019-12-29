Richard H. Ohl

March 27, 1935 – December 21, 2019

Richard H. Ohl, 84, of Wind Lake, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 27, 1935, he was the son of Harold and Naomi (nee: Overmoe) Ohl. His early life was spent in Milwaukee, where he graduated from Juneau High School and the University of Wisconsin in Madison with a Mechanical Engineering degree. On June 17, 1978 in Milwaukee, he was united in marriage to Judith Stemper. Following marriage, they made their home in Wind Lake.

Richard worked as a mechanical engineer at Aqua Chemical, State of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Electric in Air Pollution Control. He was also UWEX Master Gardner volunteer for many years. He enjoyed both snow skiing and water skiing, golf, tennis, and traveling.

Richard is survived by his wife, Judy; half-brothers, Kermit (Janet) Bast and Paul (Diane) Bast; and half-sister, Patricia (John) McCarville. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald Ohl.

The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington for their care and compassion during this time.