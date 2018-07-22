Richard H. Kristopeit
9/15/1925 - 7/20/2018
RACINE - Age 92, passed away 7/20/18 while in home hospice.
Richard was born 9/15/25 to William and Natalie Kristopeit. He married the former Alma Hansen on 10/2/48 who preceded him in death on Labor Day 2016. He is survived by 4 sons, David (Trudy), Richard (Karen), Paul (Susan), and Robert (Carrie), 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, one brother (Robert (Rose Marie)), nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by one great grandson (Arlo) who passed away a month ago due to brain cancer. He proudly served in the US Navy during WW2 and participated in an honor flight in 2010 with son Robert who followed him into the Navy after high school.
Richard's family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice, especially nurse Lori, and Home Health Managers, especially aide Kim, for their kind and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Heartland Hospice of Kenosha or the American Heart Association in his name. A private Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Hartson Funeral Home
414-425-9797
