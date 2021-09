MOUNT PLEASANT — Richard “Dick” H. Binder, Sr., 80, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 16, 2020 during the pandemic.

The family would like to welcome all who knew Richard to join them in Celebrating his Life with Military Honors at Grace Church, 3626 Hwy. 31, Caledonia, WI 53405 on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.