Richard H. Binder, Sr

Dick was born in Racine on September 8, 1939 to the late Henry and Dorothy (nee: Henschen) Binder. He was united in marriage to Beverly Barbour in Boston, MA on January 30, 1959. Dick served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1962 aboard the USS Keppler (DD-765). After being honorably discharged, he became a truck driver, a career he kept until retirement. Dick enjoyed: 50’s music, golfing, boating, camping, fishing and traveling. He was one who was always there to help anyone in need.