6/1/1942—7/13/2019

RACINE—Age 77. July 13, 2019. Combined Services will be held on Tuesday, July 3, 2019 at Christ Chapel MBC, 815 Park Avenue. Visitation from 10-11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM. Services Entrusted to: Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue Racine, WI.

Reid’s New Golden Gate

ggfuneralhome@sbcglobal.net

414-358-0538

