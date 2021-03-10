Richard G. “Joe” Moreau, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 6, 2021 at his residence. Richard was born in Gladstone, MI on May 13, 1930, son of Joseph and Esther (nee: Tucker) Moreau. Always attached at the hip with his father, Richard became affectionately known as “Little Joe” and later “Joe”.

Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. On August 31, 1957, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Donna L. Ripley. They were married over forty-seven years before Donna preceded him in death in 2005. Joe was employed as a lineman with Wisconsin Electric for fifteen years and was a crew leader for eighteen years before he retired. An avid outdoorsman, Joe enjoyed hunting and loved fishing with his buddies along the Racine lakefront. He also enjoyed testing his luck at the casinos. Above all, he will be best remembered for his great love and devotion to his family.