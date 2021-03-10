May 13, 1930—March 6, 2021
Richard G. “Joe” Moreau, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 6, 2021 at his residence. Richard was born in Gladstone, MI on May 13, 1930, son of Joseph and Esther (nee: Tucker) Moreau. Always attached at the hip with his father, Richard became affectionately known as “Little Joe” and later “Joe”.
Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. On August 31, 1957, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Donna L. Ripley. They were married over forty-seven years before Donna preceded him in death in 2005. Joe was employed as a lineman with Wisconsin Electric for fifteen years and was a crew leader for eighteen years before he retired. An avid outdoorsman, Joe enjoyed hunting and loved fishing with his buddies along the Racine lakefront. He also enjoyed testing his luck at the casinos. Above all, he will be best remembered for his great love and devotion to his family.
Joe will be dearly missed by his four children: Christopher (Roxanne) Moreau, Peggy (Albert) Cavan-Eserhut, Susan (Bill) Lees, Ann Moreau (Dave Leudtke); grandchildren, Heather Moreau-Kralj, Ernie Cavan, Joseph (Danielle) Lalor, Amy Lalor, and Anna (Clayton) Oehrle; sister, Patricia Casey; great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including his numerous fishing buddies. In addition to his parents, Joe was also preceded in death by his sister, Janet Ryan.
A Celebration of Joe’s Life will be held at the funeral home on Thursday March 11, 2021, 12:00 PM. with full military honors. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family Thursday, 11:00 AM until time of service. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.
An incredibly special thank you to Joe’s daughter Ann, for her years of loving and compassionate care. The family also extends their gratitude to Joe’s special friends, Rita and Martha who always brought a smile to his face.
