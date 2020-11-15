12-21-58 – 11-8-20

RACINE - Surrounded by his loving family, Richard G. Holden, age 61, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Racine, December 21, 1958, son of the late Lyle and Marguerite (Nee: Nielsen) Holden. On January 14, 1984 he was united in marriage to Jennifer A. Jarapko. Richard's favorite job was as an auto mechanic. He was last employed by Walmart as a stocker. He was an avid Packer fan but most of all cherished time with his granddaughter, Kylee.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Jennifer; his son, David; his granddaughter, Kylee; sister, Vicki Meroff; nieces and nephews, Sophie Rairie, Emily Getman, James Getman, John Studey and Marcy Axtell; Father and mother-in-law, James and Barbara Jarapko, sisters in-law, Jill Jarapko, Rebecca (Cory) Gonzalez; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his two brothers, James and Terry.

Private services were held with interment at Mound Cemetery. Please send memorials to Racine Municipal Employees Credit Union, 1907 Lathrop Ave, Racine, WI 53405, for Kylee's education.

A special thank you to his nurse Katie and Ascension All Saints Cancer Center Staff and the Racine Fire and Police Department for their service above and beyond the call of duty.