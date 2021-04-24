Richard Fredrick Zeisse

May 9, 1953—April 20, 2021

MINT HILL, NC—On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, heaven gained another angel. Richard F. Zeisse lost his short battle with cancer at the age of 67, at a hospital in Charlotte, NC.

He leaves behind his daughter, Brenda Zeisse; his significant other, Lisa Cesarano; his mother, Bernadine Zeisse; his four siblings: Connie Streuli, Ken Zeisse, Joyce Zeisse and Kevin Zeisse; along with nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held on May 7, 2021 at 1 PM at St. Luke’s Church in Mint Hill, NC, where he last resided. He was loved by so many, and will be greatly missed by all.