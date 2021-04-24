Richard Fredrick Zeisse

May 9, 1953—April 20, 2021
MINT HILL, NC—On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, heaven gained another angel. Richard F. Zeisse lost his short battle with cancer at the age of 67, at a hospital in Charlotte, NC.
He leaves behind his daughter, Brenda Zeisse; his significant other, Lisa Cesarano; his mother, Bernadine Zeisse; his four siblings: Connie Streuli, Ken Zeisse, Joyce Zeisse and Kevin Zeisse; along with nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held on May 7, 2021 at 1 PM at St. Luke’s Church in Mint Hill, NC, where he last resided. He was loved by so many, and will be greatly missed by all.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.