Richard Fellion, entered God's Kingdom Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband of Barbara for 58 years; loving dad of Christine (Rick Petri) Grube and Brian (Suja); proud grandpa of Trayce; brother-in-law of Pam (the late Ron) Fellion and John (Sandy) Dirkintis. Also survived by his two dogs: Angus and Brody, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.