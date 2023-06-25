Richard Fellion
Richard Fellion, entered God's Kingdom Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband of Barbara for 58 years; loving dad of Christine (Rick Petri) Grube and Brian (Suja); proud grandpa of Trayce; brother-in-law of Pam (the late Ron) Fellion and John (Sandy) Dirkintis. Also survived by his two dogs: Angus and Brody, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Richard was passionate about his profession in auto body repair. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, the north woods and especially spending time with family.
A special thank you to Kyla and the caring staff at Promedica and Accentcare.
Private family services have been held.
