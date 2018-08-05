Richard F Mattie
September 16, 1924 – July 27, 2018
Richard F. Mattie, age 93, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018, at home in Palmetto, FL with his wife by his side.
He was born in Racine, September 16, 1924, to the late Fred and Lucy (Schneider) Mattie. After attending Park High School, he served in WWII as a torpedo man on the Cobia 245 submarine in the South Pacific.
In June 1946, he was united in marriage to Bette Hendrickson, who preceded him in death on October 31, 1977. Together they had six children. On August 4, 1979, he married Beverly Domke.
Dick worked at Massey-Harris while also running a Standard Oil Gas Station in Racine with his brother. He then went to work for the Racine Unified District for 29 years, last working as the Supervisor of Maintenance. He retired in 1986 and he and Beverly moved to Palmetto, Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly. Also surviving are his children, Gerie Larsen, Joe (Linda) Mattie, Konnie (Jeff) Clazmer, Miki Mattie, Darcy (Bill) Slaasted, daughter-in-law, Jan Mattie, and stepchildren Terri Appel and Duane Domke, Jr. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is further survived by one brother, Eugene (Curly) Mattie, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Ric Mattie, stepson Dan Domke, stepdaughter Tami Young, sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Jim Cseh and sister-in-law, Shirley Mattie.
A private memorial for family will be held at the West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 9000 Washington Avenue, on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at 10:30 a.m.
Memorials are suggested to Family of God United Methodist Church, 5601 16th Avenue East, Palmetto, FL 34221 or to a charity of your choice.
