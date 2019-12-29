August 16, 1929 – December 20, 2019

RACINE – Richard F. Kerber, age 90, passed away at his residence on December 20, 2019. He was born on August 16, 1929 in West Allis, WI. He grew up on the family dairy farm, that was located on the corner of 84th Street and Cleveland Ave in West Allis.

Richard proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was the chauffeur for Five Star General, Omar Bradley. Following his military service, he worked for 20 years for Milwaukee County as a diesel mechanic. Richard also was the Union Grove Police Commissioner for 12 years.

He loved to follow sports, especially the Brewers and Packers. Richard was also an avid collector of antique Caterpillar toys. He will be dearly missed.

Richard is survived by his cousin, Jim Bewer; step-daughters, Lorna (Mark) Johnson and Rhonda Lee (David J. Sr.) Dowling; step-grandchildren, Rebecca (John) Walden, Kimberly (David) Banach, Cory Schaal, Shane Amrhein, and Ashley Rivera; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Emma, Zach, Sebbie, Hannah, Gabe, Derrick, Aurora, and Lilah.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; his parents, Joseph & Gertrude (nee. Jerkowski); sister, Joan; step-daughter, Rochelle Stipe; step-grandson, DJ Dowling; and stepson, Darrell Stipe.