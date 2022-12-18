Richard F. “Dick” Beere, age 99 of the Town of Dover passed away at home on December 14, 2022, just ten days from his 100th birthday. Richard was born in Racine, the son of the late Frank Conrad and Elizabeth Clara (nee: Giannoni) Beere. A graduate of Washington Park High School in Racine, he went on to obtain his apprentice license for tool and die making. Dick then served three years in the United States Army at Winsford Cheshire England, where he meets his wife, Gladys. Upon returning to Racine, WI, he married Gladys M. Spann in Racine, WI on August 31, 1946. The couple lived in Racine where Dick was a draftsman for some time for Massey Harris, and then he formed Beere Tool later called Beere Precision Products. A company he owned and managed for many years until 2020. During his time as owner, he authored twenty-one patents. Dick and Gladys moved to their town of Dover farm in the late 1960’s where he enjoyed animal husbandry. He would travel to Oklahoma and Kansas to make a better beef herd for his farm, a time that he and his family enjoyed.