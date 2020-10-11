Richard F. DeRose

While gratified with these accomplishments, family always came first for Richard, a man whose love for his wife Virginia and his children never waned. Working hard to provide for his family and to give his children opportunities in life to pursue their dreams, he was truly the ultimate family man. To Rodger and Rick, their Dad was a gentle soul, a man of few words but a man who set an outstanding example about the importance of family. Richard took great pride in his sons’ achievements, especially in watching them instill strong family values in their children, his beloved grandchildren.

For Richard’s daughter Mary, the gift of time spent with his family was most precious.

Inspired throughout her life by her father’s unfaltering love for their mother and his dedication to his children, she returned his love by providing full time care for her parents well into their 90’s. No father could have been prouder of his daughter.

Richard will be forever remembered by his grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, whom he followed with pride and devotion, for not only being the gentle family man he was, but also for his sense of humor even into his final days. Richard’s time spent around the kitchen table with his family will be forever cherished and his legacy of devotion to his family will live on in his progeny.