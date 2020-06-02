Richard Emil Daniels, 92, of Burlington, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home.
A public visitation honoring Rich’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 4 until 8 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. The funeral home has a limited capacity and for the safety of our mother, the Daniels family is asking those that attend the visitation, to wear a mask and to strictly adhere to the CDC guidelines of proper social distancing.
