Richard Emil Daniels

Rich worked every day, tirelessly striving to improve the business he put his life into. He also served four terms on the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Funeral Directors Association and served as Secretary and Treasurer for one term each. He was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church, where he served as Eucharistic Minister and Lector and was the former head of the church’s Heritage Drive. Rich was also a member of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce since 1954, serving twice as president. He was active in many other community services as well, including Rotary Club since 1954, Burlington Rescue Squad for 25 years in which he earned the Gold Badge Membership, former board member of Burlington Savings and Loan, Knights of Columbus and former treasurer of Cub Scout Packs 134 and 334. Rich was also an avid vacationer who enjoyed many summers at Lakewoods with his family.