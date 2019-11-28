February 18, 1934 — November 20, 2019

FRANKSVILLE — Richard Earl Babe, Jr. passed away on November 20, 2019.

He was born in Racine on February 18, 1934 to the late Richard Earl Babe, Sr. and Margaret (nee: Jung) Babe. Richard joined the United States Army for two years. On December 2, 1961, Richard was united in marriage to Joyce Krizan. He worked for Zigenago Construction, and Danbar Construction, retiring in 1989. After his “retirement” he worked part-time at Metro Auto Auction.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce, brother, Bill (Jean) Babe, sister-in-law, Vivian (Marvin) Steffen; and brothers-in-law, Richard LeMay, Ron (Sue) Krizan, and Lorin Barth. He is further survived by many other nieces, nephews, family, and dear friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert; sisters, Carol and Betty, sister-in-law, Joann; brothers-in-law, John Krizan Jr., and Russel Krizan, Father and mother-in-law, John (Irene) Krizan Sr., and his niece, Babette Olson.

Special thank you to the staff at Ascension All Saints in Racine, and friends who have been so caring and helpful during his Illness.