September 6, 1934—October 9, 2018
MUKWONAGO—Richard E. Hannon, 84, passed away on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at his friend’s cabin in northern Wisconsin doing what he loved the most, hunting.
He was born in Milwaukee on September 6, 1934, the son of the late Edward and Evelyn (nee: Menetzke) Hannon. Richard served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked as a medical technologist for multiple hospitals and clinics. On July 3, 1959, Richard was united in marriage to Margaret Jewell in Dodgeville, WI. He was a long time member of First United Methodist Church in Racine.
Surviving are his children, Diane (Dick) Fultz of Thornton, CO, Curtis (Linette) Hannon of Centennial, CO, and Lisa (Tom) Dixon of Dousman, WI; grandchildren, Brandon, Angela, Kyle, Zack and Erin, as great granddaughter, Alexis. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Margaret Hannon on August 13, 2016.
A memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, October 19, 2018 at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, P.O. Box 867 Menomonee Falls, WI 53052 has been suggested.
Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404
262-632-4479
