Feb. 27, 1927—May 11, 2023

RACINE—Richard E. Dubuque Sr., 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Lutheran Home, Wauwatosa. Richard was born in Racine, WI, on February 27, 1927, to Earl and Mildred (nee: Breitsprecher) Dubuque.

He is survived by his son, Richard Dubuque Jr.; son-in-law, Dennis Schmidt; his grandchildren: Stacey Lawson, Daniel (Anna) Schmidt, Stephen Schmidt, and Margret Schmidt; and his great-grandchildren: Sonja Schmidt and Harrison Schmidt. Richard is also survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Eleanor F. (nee: Fewless); and his daughter, Joan Schmidt.

Richard spent his childhood riding bicycles around his neighborhood, tending to his parent’s large garden, and fishing with his father. He spent his young adult life in the military and courting his would-be wife, Eleanor, by riding his employer’s milk delivery horse and cart off-route to visit with and impress her. Richard spent the past many years enjoying his favorite things; his family, great friends, music, gardening, Lake Michigan, and Korbel Manhattans.

Private inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

