Richard E. 'Dick' Purath

Dick was born in Green Bay on February 23, 1933 to the late Elmer and Myrtle (nee, Trentlage) Purath. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On September 14, 1963, Dick married the love of his life, the former Suzanne M. Lom. He began his career in funeral service at the Coad Funeral Home in Green Bay before moving to Menominee, MI where he worked with the Kell Funeral Home. Dick was owner of the Zeitler-Purath Funeral Home in Marinette, the Schneider-Purath Funeral Home in Manitowoc and the Purath-Strand Funeral Home in Racine. Dick was an avid handball player and swimmer. He enjoyed attending cigar dinners. He was a member of the Big Brothers in Marinette, the Racine Family YMCA, Racine Lion’s Club, German Club, the Moose Lodge and the Marching Club.