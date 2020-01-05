Richard E. Baugher
Richard E. Baugher, 86, of Racine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Friday, January 3, 2020.

Richard is survived by his wife Marjorie (Oesterle) Baugher, sons Randy (Denise) Baugher, Spruce Baugher, and Chaplain David (Joan) Baugher and his grandchildren, Jonathon (Dana) Baugher, Andrew (Meagan) Baugher, Katherine Baugher and Klye Smith. Funeral Services will be held at First Christian Church (13022 Wilmot Rd., Kenosha, WI 53142) on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with a Visitation prior at 5:00 p.m. Interment will take place on Friday at Waterloo Memorial Cemetery.

Jan 8
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
6:00PM
First Christian Church
13022 Wilmot Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
