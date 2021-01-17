KENOSHA – Mr. Richard E. Arndt, 90, died at Brookside Care Center on Friday, January 15, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. A service honoring and celebrating his life will follow at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required. His interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE RD., MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
