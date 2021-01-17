 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard E. Arndt
0 comments

Richard E. Arndt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Richard E. Arndt

KENOSHA – Mr. Richard E. Arndt, 90, died at Brookside Care Center on Friday, January 15, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. A service honoring and celebrating his life will follow at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required. His interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE RD., MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News