Richard Donald Gemmell
November 11, 1957 - January 1, 2019
GILBERT, AZ - Richard Donald Gemmell Age 61, passed away on January 1, 2019.
Richard was born on November 11, 1957 In Racine to Richard L Gemmell and Helen (Zurawski) Gemmell. He was preceded in death by both parents. He was married to his wife Cassandra (Goldsworthy) on October 20, 1990. Richard is survived by his wife Cassandra Gemmell and their son Andrew Gemmell who live in Gilbert AZ
