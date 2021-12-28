October 18, 1962—December 23, 2021

RACINE—Richard “Dickie” Hittman, 59, of Raymond, WI was called home on December 23, 2021.

Dickie was one of seven children, born on October 18, 1962, to Chuck and Janice (Knutson) Hittman.

He is an Army Veteran that served our country. Dickie loved tinkering in the shop on his tractors.

He is survived by his son, Richie Hittman; daughter, Amber Hittman; parents: Chuck and Janice Hittman; six siblings: Chari (Mark) Quinn, Chuck (Amy) Hittman, Lori (Don) Stapleton, Janelle Hittman, Jeff Hittman, and Joe (Michelle) Hittman; many nieces; nephews; great nieces and great nephews.

Dickie is preceded in death by his grandparents and nephew, Justin Hittman.

Dickie will always be known for making people laugh with his witty and snarky comments. He was a hardworking man that was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will forever be in our hearts.

No service is planned at this time.