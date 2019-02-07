WHITEWATER – Richard (Dick) Yasko, 88 years old, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his home.
Dick grew up in Racine and graduated from Park High School in 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, served as a medical corpsman in the 3rd Marine Division, and spent an additional four years of inactive duty at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center. Following his military service he began an academic career with a B.A. from Dominican College, a Fulbright to study at Tokyo University, and a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago in 1973.
In 1976 he moved with his wife Caryl and their four children to Whitewater, where he joined the faculty at the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater as a Professor of History. A vibrant and passionate professor who challenged his students, he taught history and philosophy courses until his retirement in 2005. He earned the David Saunders Award for Excellence in Teaching in the Humanities in 1993, and the College of Letters and Science Excellence in Teaching Award in 1994.
Dick is survived by his wife Caryl, sons; Guy Yasko (Lauren Tepper) and Nikolai Yasko (Kumiko), and daughter Mila Yasko (John Wedge). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Chieri Yasko, Vaclav Wedge, Ludovic Wedge, Ransom Yasko, Kai Yasko, Nadia Wedge, and Noe Yasko, many nieces and nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his mother Cecille, father James; two brothers; Guy and Daniel, and his son Jim.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, June 29 at a time and place to be determined.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson is caring for the family. For updated service information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.olsen-gibson.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.