July 11, 1939—December 20, 2019

STURTEVANT—Richard “Dick” Woten, 80, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, December 20, 2019.

Dick was born to the late Clyde Woten and Veronica (nee: Goetter) Van Du Lune on July 11, 1939, in Kenosha. Dick was the owner and operator of Custom Car Care in Sturtevant. He owned the business for over 50 years.

Dick’s biggest passion was working on and painting cars. He truly loved owning and operating Custom Car Care. Dick enjoyed the woods and going up to northern Wisconsin. While up north, he would fish and camp. Dick was a fan of NASCAR and the Green Bay Packers. He also loved eating good food and he was a people person. Dick was known as the “King of Sturtevant.” Above all, Dick loved his family and he will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish Dick’s memory are his children: Kim Woten, Terry Woten, Lorie Woten, Tina (Donald) Becker, and Todd Woten; grandchildren: Jeremy Hysell, Donny Becker, and Austin Becker; siblings: Lois Mitchell, Donny Woten, and Jerry Woten; two step-daughters; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Dick is preceded in death by his son, Richard Lee Woten.