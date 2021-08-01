Richard 'Dick' W. Nelson

He graduated from Washington Park High School in January of 1943, and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1948. Having been rejected as 4F by the US Army, he was determined to play a part in the war effort. During World War II Dick was an ambulance driver in 1944-45 with the American Field Service (AFS) following Montgomery’s 8th Army through Italy, rescuing and driving to safety the front line wounded and dead of the Commonwealth’s forces through some of the toughest and bloodiest battles on the continent. For the rest of his life, he often thought of the wounded he carried in his ambulance. Dick was present at the final battle of Cassino which began at 11 PM on May 11, 1944. It was one of the biggest artillery events in history, with as many as 1500 pieces of ordnance in use at the same time. His monthly pay was $20 during his AFS service. Ironically, as a war veteran and returning to Racine in 1945, the Army attempted to draft him again, but he was again rejected as 4F. In 1990 all AFS drivers were recognized and decorated by the US government as full-fledged participants in the European theater of war. It is interesting to note the AFS after WWII emerged into AFS International Programs, a scholarship program for high school students studying abroad. Many Racine students and families have participated over the years in AFS exchange programs.