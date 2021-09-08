April 17, 1932—September 4, 2021

KANSASVILLE—Richard “Dick” W. Deschler, 89, of Kansasville, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his home.

Born in Racine, Wisconsin on April 17, 1932. On June 14, 1958 at Union Grove Baptist Church, he was united in marriage to Doris Bartlett.

Dick is survived by his wife, Doris; children: Suzanne (Matthew) Markwell and Richard Thomas (Lori Allyn) Deschler; grandson, Dominic William Deschler; sister, Judy Van Swol; brother, Harold (Michelle Berchum) Deschler; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.

A private family service will be held. His urn will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory