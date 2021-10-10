Richard 'Dick' Schultz

Richard was born in Milwaukee on March 5, 1933, to Walter and Lydia Schultz. He graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1951. Richard served in the United States Navy from 1952 until 1956 and continued to be a proud Veteran throughout his life. In July of 1960 he was united in marriage to Marilyn (nee: Musil), who preceded him in death in March of 2017. Richard had a very successful 35-year career with SC Johnson. During his free time, he was a member and board member of the Old Timer’s Athletic Club and was the co-founder and director of the Pee Wee Football League which he ran for 30 years. He was an avid Packers, Brewers, and Wisconsin fan and enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in many sports throughout the years. He enjoyed doing daily crossword puzzles, golfing, fishing, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with is family. Dick was a “jokester” and always bringing a smile and laughter to those around him.