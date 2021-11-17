WIND LAKE—Richard “Dick” S. Hunjadi, age 85 of Wind Lake passed away peacefully on November 11, 2021. Born in Milwaukee on June 8, 1936, the son of the late Stephen and Elizabeth (nee Simonich) Hunjadi. A graduate of Boys Tech High School, Dick was a talented musician and met his beloved Carol (nee Lehmann) while playing drums at the Muskego Beach dance hall. They married on May 21, 1960 and were blessed with two sons, Donald and Blake. In his spare time, Dick was an avid fisherman and continued to play drums with various polka bands over the years. His greatest joy was time spent with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.