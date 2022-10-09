July 18, 1926 - October 2, 2022

Richard "Dick" Rehberg, age 96, of Waterford passed away peacefully on Oct. 2, 2022. Born on July 18, 1926 in Burlington; married to Elizabeth "Betty" Maas on January 6, 1951.

Survived by children: Marilynn Sheahan, James (Ruthann), Jeanmarie (Jeffrey) Iverson, Steven (Sue), and Rick (Tammy); 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law: Elaine Rehberg and Dorothy Bauman. Preceded in death by wife, Betty; parents; sister, Mary (Art) Rummel; brothers: Don (Vic) and Jack; brothers-in-law: Fred (Bebe) Maas, Wally (Kay) Maas, and Charles Bauman; son-in-law, Gene Sheahan; and grandsons: Gene Sheahan, Brian Sheahan, and Blake Iverson.

Celebration of life on MONDAY OCTOBER 10, 2022 at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105. Visitation at 2:00 p.m., memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Eagle Creek Cemetery. Memorials to MACC Fund or the Eagle Creek Religious Society.

Services Entrusted to: Integrity Funeral Services, 262-514-4600, www.integrityfunerals.net.