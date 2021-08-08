Feb. 16, 1944—July 30, 2021

RACINE—Richard “Dick” LeRoy Leaf, age 77, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Superior, WI, February 16, 1944, son of the late Willard and Lorraine (n Potts) Leaf.

Richard was raised in Superior, WI and graduated from Central High School “Class of 1963”. In addition to living in Racine, he resided in Minneapolis, MN for 22 years. Richard was a self-employed painter. He was also previously employed with J.I. Case Co. and as a meat cutter with Kroger Foods. He was a workaholic who also enjoyed boating and playing cards. Above all he treasured time spent with his family. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Mary; daughter Lara Leaf (Steve Stolarick); stepdaughter, Johanne Eppler; grandchildren, John Batovsky, Stuart and Fiona Stolarick; his brother Willard “Butch” Leaf; sisters, Jody Leaf and Deborah (Gerd) Hoppe; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara, his brother, Dean, and his sister-in-law, Mary.

Private services will be held. Memorials to the American Cancer Society have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Jody and Krista with Horizon Hospice.