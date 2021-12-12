Richard 'Dick' Krueger

October 2, 1944—December 8, 2021

RACINE—Born in Racine son of the late Richard Albert Krueger and Florence “Penny” Mary Clark.

He was the eldest son with four brothers and two sisters.

Richard passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife and family by his side, finally succumbing to a long battle with COPD, Emphysema and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL). Richard and Connie May Krueger (nee Curcio) were united in marriage November 17, 1962 at Atonement Lutheran Church with blessings performed at St. Joseph’s rectory on April 18, 1963. Richard had many passions. Among his most constant and enduring; he loved his wife, family, friends and vacationing in Jamaica. And no one was exempt from stories about his passion – restoring, driving and studying corvettes. He also held many positions in the Southeast Wisconsin Corvette Club.

He retired from 36 years of work at SCJ in 2001. He began as a janitor in 1968 while attending night school. He retired as a Senior Chemist in the Furniture Care Division of SCJ having been involved with multiple patents for the Company in his field.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother Dennis.

He is survived by his wife Connie, son Michael and Natasha Hammel; daughter Carol Micale and son-in-law David Micale III; sister: Diana Siepler and Deborah Hanson; brother: Dean and Jody Krueger; brother;: Jeffery Krueger and James Krueger; sister-in-law Carren Porter and Scott; brother-in-law Milton William “Bill” Curcio and Marilyn; nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the 8th floor Center Tower, Surgical, Pulmonary and Nursing staff at St. Luke’s Center tower – Milwaukee. Their dedication, knowledge and empathy were recognized and greatly appreciated.

Please join us from Tuesday December 14, 2021, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM for a meet and greet at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam funeral home to discuss your favorite memories and celebrate the life of Richard E. Krueger. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity in Richard’s honor.

