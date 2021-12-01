Richard 'Dick' J. Beck

November 1, 1936 – November 25, 2021

RACINE—Richard was born in Racine, WI to John C. and Gladys (Berglin) Beck and resided there till he chose his career path to enter in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in England and became an airman first class/buck sergeant and upon his completion of his service for 5-1/2 years he returned back to Racine WI. Richard was hired at the City of Racine Engineering Department and worked there 1959—1973. He then was united in marriage to Marilyn Moss from Wauwatosa WI. They were married for 50 years and sadly she preceded him in death August 30, 2020. Richard started his own concrete company called R.J. Beck Quality Concrete and specialized in concrete pools. For years the clients would invite him back to their home to see how beautiful the work still was. Richard then went back to work for the City of Racine Water Department 1985 until his retirement.

Richard was an avid NASCAR fan and it was difficult on Sundays to choose between watching his favorite driver Matt Kenseth or his beloved Green Bay Packers. The wonderful family get togethers were spent with dad cooking brats on the grill and talking about the NASCAR race, the Packers game and about his life in the military with pride that he had in those life changing experiences. We will miss him dearly and keep him with us in our hearts.

Family members: son, James (Kerri) Maryan-Green of London and granddaughters: Ashley and Lauren Maryan-Green; daughter, Garette (Rick) Coleman of Franksville, WI; brother, Jerry (Becci) Beck of MI; nephews: Jared Beck, of FL; and Jordan (Shelby) Beck and a beautiful niece and new nephew from MI, plus many family members, friends and wonderful neighbors that always watched out for him and helped him in so many ways. A grateful thank you to his sister-in-law, Kaaren Hajohn for always caring and keeping in touch.

A special thank you to Parkview Gardens staff/caregivers for making dad feel comfortable, loved and cared for. He was joyful and always had a smile on his face when they would come in to talk/and care for him. Thank you to Pastor Bischoff United Lutheran Church for checking in and keeping the faith with Richard.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Friday, December 3, 2021 at 12:00 noon with Reverend John Bischoff officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, 1624 Yout St, Racine, WI 53404, have been suggested.

The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Richard’s page, select services, and select live stream.

