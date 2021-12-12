May 13, 1939—Dec. 3, 2021.

BURLINGTON—Richard “Dick” Henry Girens, age 82, died suddenly at his home on December 3, 2021. Dick was born in Oshkosh, WI on May 13, 1939, to his parents Leo Sr. and Mary (nee: Weisheipl) Girens.

He graduated from Oshkosh public schools. He joined U.S. Army National Guard, Red Arrow Division, and was made active duty during the Berlin Crisis. After the military Dick became a manager for Hardees starting up new restaurants which brought him to Burlington, WI, where he met his soulmate, Eileen Nannemann. Their first date was at St. Francis Monastery’s outdoor pavilion. They got married a few years later on June 12, 1971, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. They just celebrated 50 years of marriage.

They made their lives together in the Burlington area. He retired from Waukesha Engine. Dick and Eileen spent every minute together that they could from traveling the world, to having a retirement home in Florida. They even started Greenleaf Embroidery which they operated for the last 21 years.

Dick is survived by the love of his life, Eileen; brothers-in-law: Philip (Patricia) Nannemann and Lawrence (Lynn) Nannemann; sisters-in-law: Carol Tenhagen, Roseann Nannemann, and Shirly Girens. Dick; is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and older brothers: Leo Jr. (Betty) Girens and Gerald Girens. Brother-in-law, and friend Charles Tenhagen.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 305 S. 1st Street, Waterford, WI from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00, followed with burial in the church cemetery with Full Military Honors.

Eileen would like to thank Dick’s long-time doctor and friend, Dr. David Taylor, nurse, Debi, his Pulmonary specialist, Dr. Steven Johnson, and Cardiologist, Ravi Mareedu for their wonderful care over the years.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family will go to Western Racine County Special Olympics.

