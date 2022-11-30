July 31, 1939—Nov. 14, 2022

Richard “Dick” Hackl (83) died November 14, 2022. Ever a true gentleman, he was rarely seen without a smile.

Most loving husband of Susan, his wife of 57 years. A supportive, encouraging Dad of Peter (Becky) and Matthew. A doting Boppa to Peter’s and Becky’s daughters, Avery and Emma, (the GrandGirls) and loving Big Brother to both Kathy (Earl) Wirtz (Racine) and sister-in-law Meg (Michael) Swartz (Elgin, IL).

In lieu of flowers, Dick would appreciate your support of City on a Hill’s “Monthly Health Outreach,” St. Christopher’s Mission and Outreach, The Milwaukee Rep, American Players Theatre or the charity of your choice.

We will celebrate Dick’s life at a Memorial Service at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church 7845 N. River Road, River Hills, WI on Saturday, December 3, at 1:00 PM. Reception to follow. Please visit www.feerickfuneralhome.com for full obituary.