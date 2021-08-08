Aug. 1, 1930—Aug. 3, 2021

RACINE, WI—Richard “Dick” H. Luedtke went home to be with Jesus on August 3, 2021, two days after his 91st birthday. He was born August 1, 1930 in Union Grove to the late Herman and Johanna (nee: Kokke) Luedtke, the 2nd of fifteen children. Richard met the love of his life Sandra Lee and married her May 28, 1984 at Bethel Tabernacle. It was Memorial Day!

Having been raised with an amazing work ethic he spent forty-six years employed by American Motor Corporation retiring in 1994. Richard served his country in the United States Army in Korea during the war and was discharged in 1953.

He will be dearly missed and leaves to cherish his loving wife of thirty-seven years, Sandi; five children: Dale Celmer, Steven Celmer, Renee Celmer Salis, Lynne (Don) Ahles, Jamie (Don) Stewart-Range, and one loving daughter-in-law, Myanna Celmer; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Joanne Luedtke, Herman “Bud” Luedtke, Nancy Benzaw, Donald Luedtle, and Lucille Fredericks.