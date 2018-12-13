Try 1 month for 99¢
Richard "Dick" F. Blaha Sr.

June 16, 1937—December 11, 2018

RACINE—Richard “Dick” F. Blaha Sr., age 81, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

He was born in Racine, June 16, 1937, son of the late Lucille (Nee: Borland) and Frank Blaha Jr.

A ‘55 graduate of St. Catherine’s, Dick was a consummate sales professional and entrepreneur including partner in BMA Advertising and owner of Richard/Sons Auto Sales. He enjoyed family camping, golfing, hunting, and playing cribbage. A long standing member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, he was recently a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Throughout his life Dick cherished the time spent with his family. He was active in scouting and coaching his children’s teams. Survivors include his wife of 41 years Barbara (Nee: Gastaldi) Blaha; his children, Richard (Diane) Blaha Jr. of Wadsworth, IL, Terri Blaha-Blomgren of Racine, Randy Blaha of Racine, Russ (Sue) Blaha of Racine, Traci Blaha of Gurnee, IL, Tina Pham of Racine, Jane Bowerman of Racine, and Ronn (Deb) Blaha of Brookfield; 20 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; brother and sisters, Mary Ann O’Laughlin, Beverly (Joseph) Pauls, Marjorie (Dan) Brown; Ronald (Janet) Blaha of Stevens Point and the late Francine Olstinske.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 15, 2018, 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at church from 9:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am.

