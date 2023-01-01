April 19, 1943 - Dec. 14, 2022

RACINE - Richard (Dick) Evans, age 79, passed away at Aurora Medical Center – Mount Pleasant Campus on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022.

He was born in Waukegan, IL on April 19, 1943, the son of the late Leonard and Jeanne (nee: Grampovnik) Evans. He grew up in Racine and graduated from Washington Park High School.

Dick spent time working at S.C. Johnson. Upon retiring, he remained employed with UTI for over 20 years.

Dick was a devoted Chicago Bears fan. He loved NASCAR and for many years he would attend the summer races. Dick had a great sense of humor, enjoyed sharing jokes, and blasting music on his surround sound system. Dick's favorite thing to do was watching MeTV with his spoiled beloved fur baby, Maddie, those two were inseparable.

Dick is survived by his wife, Donna Evans; his sons: Doug (Shelley) Evans and Todd Evans; grandchildren: Mathieu, Hannah, Brandon, Destanie; great-grandchildren: Noah, Esther, Blaikly; brother, Ivan; niece, Tina (Bill) Sackett; stepdaughters: Nicole, Vicki, Russelle, Sheri and Sondra; and many other step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will meet at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant on Saturday, January 7, 2023, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until his memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following the service, the family invites relatives and friends to a luncheon for sharing of memories and stories of Dick as they continue celebrating his life.

