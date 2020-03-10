Richard 'Dick' C. Roberts

Racine—Richard C. Roberts, “Dick”, age 93, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his residence. Dick was born in Racine, December 18, 1926, to Charles and Isabelle (Nee: Drummond) Roberts.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10 am until time of Mass at 11 am. Memorials to St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Hope Safehouse, or St. Catherine’s High School have been suggested. Interment with full military honors will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020, 11 am, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.