Richard “Dick” C. Roberts

1926 – 2020

Racine – Richard C. Roberts, “Dick”, age 93, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his residence. Dick was born in Racine, December 18, 1926, to Charles and Isabelle (Nee: Drummond) Roberts. He was united in marriage to Dorothy “Dorie” Dunham on October 13, 1951 at St. Rose Church.

Mr. Roberts retired from Lake Electric Motors in 1988 as supervisor. He had been employed by several fractional horsepower motors companies throughout his life.

He was an avid golfer and cribbage player, spending many days enjoying these hobbies with his buddies. Dick was a WWII veteran having spent his active time as an M.P. in the South Pacific from 1945-1947.

Mr. Roberts is survived by sister-in-law, Mary Smith of St. Petersburg, FL and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers, William and George, and sister, Ruth Jakes.

