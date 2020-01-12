December 17, 1930 – January 5, 2020

Richard “Dick” C. Joyce, 89, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at home after a short journey with Aurora Hospice Care. Dick will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Dick was born in Huron, Wisconsin on December 17, 1930 to James and Helen (nee: Hoehn) Joyce. He joined the Marines and served from 1951 until 1953 during the Korean War. On August 19, 1967 he was united in marriage to Alice C. Kiekenbush and was a lifelong resident of Burlington.

Dick worked as an over-the-road truck driver for Quality Carriers from October 1954 until his retirement in December 1991. He was a member of St. Mary Parish and served on the cemetery staff for 5 years, a member of VFW Post 0079 for 36 years and a member of Teamsters Local 43 for 37 years.

After retirement, Dick and Alice enjoyed many trips in their motor home, spending several winters in Arizona and Nevada. They also took numerous trips to Northern Wisconsin to check the fall colors, especially in the St. Germaine area. Being a member of the Retread Motorcycle Club, many trips were enjoyed on their fully-dressed Harley Davidson.