Richard "Dick" Berval Hart Sr.

November 17, 1938 – April 20, 2020

RACINE – Richard "Dick" Berval Hart Sr., 81, passed away in Racine at Naturally Nurtured Group Home on April 20, 2020.

Per Dick's wishes, he was cremated and his ashes will be spread in the north woods. For full obituary details and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Memorials may be directed to the Wisconsin Endangered Resources Fund, https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/EndangeredResources/DonateOnline.asp.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue, Racine

262-634-3361

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Hart, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

