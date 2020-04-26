Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

RACINE – Richard "Dick" Berval Hart Sr., 81, passed away in Racine at Naturally Nurtured Group Home on April 20, 2020.

Per Dick's wishes, he was cremated and his ashes will be spread in the north woods. For full obituary details and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.