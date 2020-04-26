Richard "Dick" Berval Hart Sr.
November 17, 1938 – April 20, 2020
RACINE – Richard "Dick" Berval Hart Sr., 81, passed away in Racine at Naturally Nurtured Group Home on April 20, 2020.
Per Dick's wishes, he was cremated and his ashes will be spread in the north woods. For full obituary details and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Memorials may be directed to the Wisconsin Endangered Resources Fund, https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/EndangeredResources/DonateOnline.asp.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue, Racine
262-634-3361
