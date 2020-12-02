Richard 'Dick' Alvin Outland

Dick served in the Army as a ballistic meteorology specialist during the Korean conflict from 1954–1956. After his discharge, he was employed by AC Sparkplug, a division of General Motors, to develop designs of inertial guidance systems for the Thor missile and the Titan intercontinental ballistic missile. He also built a navigation system for commercial airplanes which replaced the navigator. Dick spent many hours in the cockpit while flight-testing. He later became their international marketing manager.

Ever the raconteur, Dick told tales of his experiences in the Middle East as he negotiated contracts with state officials and airline chief engineers, such as, Iraq’s Tariq Aziz (over a cup of mint tea) or with the commander of the Moroccan air force and personal pilot to the King. Once, on a delivery flight to Dacca, Bangladesh, the flight crew were debating proper orientation of their prayer rugs for daily prayers. Dick showed them how to enter the coordinates for Mecca, so they could position their rugs accordingly in the aisle. He was requested to be on the first Bangladesh delivery flight of the Boeing 707, a flight on which he took good teasing about the art of chewing betel nut. Dick worked well under the autonomy given him as he landed large contracts for General Motors in those distant locations and cultures. After he retired in 1992, he continued to serve as a consultant with the company.