MT PLEASANT—Richard David Lundberg, 77, passed away, unexpectedly, at his residence on Sunday, December 5, 2021. He was born June 23, 1944 to the late Roy and Jennie (nee: Mcgee) Lundberg.

On July 28, 1966, Richard was united in marriage to Linda (nee: Floyd) in Boston, Massachusetts. They lived in the Boston Massachusetts area for many years, moving finally to Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin, about 25 years ago when Richard switched careers from a Tool and Die Maker for Sigma Instruments, to a private investor. Richard was an avid Motorcycle and car enthusiast. He loved riding his Harley, and driving his grandson around in his Corvette.

Left to cherish Richard’s memory is his wife, Linda; his son, David (Vesna) Lundberg, his brothers: Dennis (Evelyn) Lundberg and David (Ginny) Lundberg, and his grandson, Nikola Lundberg.

Services will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Noon. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

