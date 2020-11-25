Richard D. Kizewic

Dick was born in Racine on March 4, 1932 to Stephen Kizewic and Anne (nee Valukas) Kizewic Black. He was very proud of his Lithuanian heritage and visited with his Lithuanian family on the family farm. Dick served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict and received honors for intramural athletics. On October 30, 1954, he married his lifetime sweetheart, Shirley M. Chapek, celebrating 59 years of marriage. He courted her since the third grade. She preceded him in death on October 11, 2013. He was employed by Gorton Machine and Cast Masters. After leaving Cast Masters, Dick graduated from U.W. Parkside where he received his teaching degree and coaching certificate at 40 years old. Dick taught Social Studies, History and American Indian History at Park High School for over 25 years. He was voted one of the top 1000 teachers by his students. Dick was a Horlick High School Graduate of Distinction and served on the committee for the Horlick Golf Outing. He was a proud graduate of Horlick and was Homecoming King and known for his prowess in athletics. Dick was a scout for the Park High School Basketball Team. He was an avid sportsman, actively involved in city softball and basketball leagues. He was honored at the Old Timers Tournament. Dick spent 25 years of his life collecting information in his many travels and produced two historically accurate calendars of the old west and they are registered in the Library of Congress. Dick and Shirley were avid supporters of the National Parks, environmental groups, and St. Labre American Indian Schools. He visited every historical trail, Indian reservation, and battleground during his lifetime. He was a passionate historian.