Richard 'Coach' Ralph Kosinski

May 29, 1927 - Jan. 2, 2022

VILLAGE OF RAYMOND - Sergeant First Class "Coach" Richard "Rich" Ralph Kosinski, 94, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at home, and is now celebrating the new year face-to-face with Jesus Christ - his maker, Savior and friend.

Richard was born in Milwaukee on May 29, 1927 as the ninth of nine children to the late Peter and Anna (nee: Drewa) Kosinski.

He attended Rochester Graded School and graduated from the Racine County Agricultural School where worked at the school farm and excelled in several sports. Richard attended UW Madison graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education.

Richard served in the U.S. Army 1950-1952 where he attained the top physical fitness score in his battalion. He was very honored to have been offered an appointment to West Point.

Richard taught physical education and coached at Algoma, Richland Center, and Union Grove, Wisconsin high schools. He led the Broncos to state championships while coaching football and wrestling. He had three undefeated and several championship teams. The students who attended his class knew what it meant to "Put your toes up to the line, but not on it."

Richard also raised Shetland ponies and purebred Polled Hereford beef cattle.

On December 21, 1963, Richard married Karen V. Gilbertson at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville, Wisconsin. They shared 58 years of life together and were blessed with three wonderful children. In 2016, Richard and Karen were chosen by the Raymond Community and Business Association as the Raymond 4th of July Honorary Marshals.

Richard is survived by his wife Karen; daughter Janice Kosinski of Sturtevant, WI; Clark (Pam) Kosinski of Raymond; Craig (Carrie) Kosinski of Yorkville, WI; grandsons Jonathan and David Kosinski; grandsons JJ and Enoch Kosinski; and granddaughters: Cece, Adalynn, Kenna, Clarissa, Karraline, and Estyr. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Linda Gilbertson of Janesville, WI; several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; and caregivers Chelsey and Rebecca.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings: his brothers and sisters-in-law including: Edward (Helen) Kosinski, Louis (Viola) Kosinski, Roman (Carole) Kosinski, and Elmer (Noni) Kosinski; his sisters and brothers-in-law: Lucille (Roman) Marshall, Alicia Kosinski, Esther Kosinski, and Evelyn (Robert) Sonnentag. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Loren Gilbertson.

Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home located at 9200 S. 27th Street Oak Creek, Wisconsin on Friday, January 14 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM, and at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 4340 6 Mile Road Racine, Wisconsin on Saturday, January 15 from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. After a luncheon, internment will follow with full military honors at Rochester Cemetery 31440 Washington Avenue/County Highway D, Rochester, Racine County, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (memo: roof fund) 4340 Six Mile Road, Racine, WI 53402 (262) 639-1277, or a charity of your choice.