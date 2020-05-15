× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 1, 1941 – May 10, 2020

Richard Charles McCann, age 78, of Rogers, Ark., passed away Sunday May 10, 2020 at Circle of Life in Bentonville, Ark. He was born July 1, 1941 in Frankfort, Mich., the son of Richard Brian and Charlotte Esther (Koglin) McCann. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He grew up in Ludington, Mich., and was a graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering and the University of Wisconsin, where he met his wife, Kathryn, who survives him.

He lived and worked in Racine, Wis., Wausau, Wis. and Burlington, Iowa and retired to Rogers, Ark., in 1996.

He enjoyed trap shooting, competition 22-rifle shooting and loved to play poker. He and his wife were avid fishermen and fished across the U.S, in Canada and at their home in Rogers, Ark.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services in Rogers.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association.

