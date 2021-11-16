January 3, 1930—November 12, 2021

RACINE—Surrounded by his family, Richard Charles Lannoye, “Dick”, age 91, passed away peacefully Friday, November 12, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Racine, January 3, 1930, the 8th of nine children of the late Frank and Alice (nee: Donovan) Lannoye.

Richard proudly served in the U.S. Army as a medic stationed in Korea 1951-1953. On January 29, 1966, in Zion, IL, he was united in marriage to Patricia Kroes who preceded him in death March 5, 1997. Richard was employed by Johnson Outboard Marine Corp of Waukegan over 30 years retiring in 1994. Richard was a member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, gardening and anything sports. He had a knack for remembering sports stats. He also enjoyed shooting pool and watching movies. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children: Tiana (Leo) Smith of Tucson, AZ, Scott (Jan) Lannoye of Racine, Renee (Jeremy) Amble of Barneveld, WI, Brian (Mina) Lannoye of South Jordan, UT, Kevin (Kelly) Lannoye of Pewaukee, WI, Jennifer Lannoye of Marshfield, WI; 12 grandchildren: Vanessa, Cassandra, Nicholas, Brianna, Caleb, Kayla, Jossalyn, Hallie, Molly, Hannah, Brayden, and Tristyn; great grandson, Carter “Costco Johnny”; in-laws: Susan Mosher, Larry (Pat) Kroes; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael; four grandchildren: Alexandra Smith, Lukas and Gabriel Amble. Jacob May; and his eight siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial followed by military honors will be celebrated Saturday, November 20, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Private interment be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet at the church prior to the Mass from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Rita’s Catholic Church have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs at Ascension All Saints, Ridgewood Care Center, Parkview Gardens and Compassus Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

