MOUNT PLEASANT—Richard Charles Bergmann, “Dick,” age 84, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., Racine, WI, on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at noon. Visitation will be immediately before mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be available for viewing on the church Facebook page, for those unable to attend.