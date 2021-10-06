 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard Charles Bergmann
0 Comments

Richard Charles Bergmann

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

November 21, 1936—September 28, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT—Richard Charles Bergmann, “Dick,” age 84, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., Racine, WI, on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at noon. Visitation will be immediately before mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be available for viewing on the church Facebook page, for those unable to attend.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Depression rates tripled during the first year of COVID

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News